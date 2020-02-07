Watch live at 2 p.m. today: Vanessa Guillen investigation update coming from Fort Hood

Human remains were found both Tuesday and Wednesday in an area along the Leon River.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood authorities will hold a news conference Thursday to provide updates on the Vanessa Guillen investigation.

The 20-year-old Houston native was last seen on April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood, and she has not been heard from since, according to the Army.

The news conference will begin at 2 p.m. and will be held at Fort Hood. Fort Hood Senior Commander, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt will be joined by U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) and representatives from law enforcement agencies who are assisting with the investigation.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division confirmed Tuesday human remains were found in an area near the Leon River, where a search for Vanessa Guillen was conducted on June 22. Additional remains were recovered in the area on Wednesday. Cadaver dogs led search crews to the additional remains.

At an emotional press conference Wednesday in Washington, D.C., the Guillen family said, while not yet confirmed, they believe the human remains found during a search the day before are that of Guillen's. More remains were found Wednesday in the same area.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command has confirmed a soldier identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of Guillen shot and killed himself as police moved in to make an arrest overnight Tuesday.

A civilian, who is the estranged wife of a former soldier, was taken into custody, according to the Army.

Guillen's sister said Wednesday morning that she had previously met the suspect who killed himself, and she "could tell" something was not right about him. She said the man laughed in her face as the search for Guillen was still underway.

Family attorney Natalie Khawam said the man is the one who allegedly watched Guillen as she showered at the base. Guillen previously reported the sexual harassment to her family, friends and colleagues, her family said.