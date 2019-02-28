WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The U.S. Department of State is offering a reward for up to $1 million for information that leads to the identification or location of the son of Osama bin Laden.

According to a release from the Department of State’s Rewards for Justice Program, Hamza bin Laden is a key al-Qa’ida leader. Since 2015, he has been releasing audio and video messages online and asking followers to launch attacks against the U.S. and its western allies.

In this image from video released by the CIA, Hamza bin Laden is seen as an adult at his wedding. The never-before-seen video of Osama bin Laden's son and potential successor was released Nov. 1, 2017, by the CIA in a trove of material recovered during the May 2011 raid that killed the al-Qaida leader at his compound in Pakistan. The one hourlong video shows Hamza bin Laden, sporting a trimmed mustache but no beard, at his wedding. He is sitting on a carpet with other men. (CIA via AP)

AP

Officials also said he has threatened attacks against the U.S. in retaliation for the May 2011 killing of his father by U.S. service members.

In 2017, state officials said, Hamza bin Laden was designated as a global terrorist and his assets based in the U.S. were frozen.

Al-Qa’ida was responsible for several attacks on the United States and Americans abroad, most notably the 9/11 attacks in 2001 that left almost 3,000 people dead and more than 6,000 injured.