Boycott of Russia hits the cat world

The boycott of all things Russian by private entities over the invasion of Ukraine has spread to the animal world.

Russian cats are the latest target of the world's backlash against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine a week ago. It follows worldwide sanctions by governments and private entities that has spilled beyond hitting Russian leaders and oligarchs.

The International Cat Federation, officially known as Fédération Internationale Féline, has announced that as a result of the assault, no cats bred in Russia may be imported or registered in any FIFe pedigree book outside of Russia.

Also, no cat belonging to Russian owners may be entered into FIFe cat shows outside of Russia.

The restrictions will last until May 31, when they will be reviewed.

FIFe also said "our Ukrainian fellow feline fanciers are desperately trying to take care of their cats and other animals in these trying circumstances. We are extremely happy that many members of FIFe clubs bordering Ukraine, such as Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova, are lending a helping hand to their Ukrainian breeder friends."

Within hours of Russia launching the war last week, world governments imposed unprecedented sanctions to economically cut off Russian President Vladimir Putin and those in his circle.

The ratcheting up of sanctions has had a surprisingly quick effect. The ruble has dropped sharply and inflation is on the rise, creating new anxiety for Russian consumers — not just the oligarchs targeted in early measures. A pullout of foreign companies has caused car factories in Russia to shut down, and Boeing and Airbus have stopped supplying parts and services to Russian airlines.