Photojournalist describes moments leading to shooting that killed an award-winning US filmmaker in Ukraine

U.S. photojournalist Juan Arredondo was with fellow journalist and friend Brent Renaud when they were shot near Kyiv.

THE COLONY, Texas — Thirty-five people were killed and 134 others were injured early Sunday morning when back-to-back Russian missiles slammed into a military facility in western Ukraine.

That’s about 15 miles away from Poland’s border.

In the thick of it all was American journalist, Brent Renaud, who was killed.

Renaud, 50, was a film-maker who had worked for several media outlets, including The New York Times. And on Monday, WFAA learned he had ties to North Texas as a graduate of SMU in 1994, the university confirmed.

His death added to the continuing crisis in Ukraine.

The Sunday prayer service at St. Sophia Catholic Church in The Colony was focused on their family and friends back home in Ukraine.

“I’m praying every day, every day, this is a nightmare,” said Daria Zaluckyi, who attends St. Sophia Catholic Church.

A nightmare fellow Ukrainian’s are hoping will go away, as they banded together for a peace rally.

They’re watching the news daily and seeing the devastation and heartbreak..

Juan Arredondo spoke with a local reporter on the ground near Ukraine.

Juan describes to us when Russian forces started shooting at them, killing award winning journalist Brent Renaud.



Juan describes to us when Russian forces started shooting at them, killing award winning journalist Brent Renaud.

Moments before Renaud was shot, he describes what happened to him.

“We crossed the first bridge and were going to film other refugees leaving, and we got into a car. Someone offered to take us to the other bridge. We crossed the checkpoint, and they started shooting at us,” said Arredondo.

Arredondo was on a gurney with an emergency blanket over him.

“They kept shooting. There were two of us. My friend, Renaud, and he’s been shot, and left behind,” said Arredondo.

His friend, Renaud, an award-winning documentary filmmaker, was killed.

“I saw him being shot in the neck, and we got split,” said Arredondo.

Ukrainian police say the 50-year-old was shot in the head when Russian forces started shooting at the car he was in.

U.S. photojournalist Brent Renaud was killed near the front line of the war in Ukraine.



The 50y/o was an award winning film maker from Arkansas. Renaud's work focused a lot on human suffering. He often times worked with big organizations like the @nytimes.

💔@wfaa #UkraineWar pic.twitter.com/IKGyP7TC41 — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) March 14, 2022

Renaud’s work often focused on human suffering, and he worked with major organizations like the New York Times.

Arkansas PBS’ CEO said, "Arkansas PBS deeply mourns the loss of our friend and colleague, Brent Renaud. Brent was driven to tell the most intimate of human stories from across our country and the globe."

Back at the North Texas church, locals are relying on faith.

“You are all my family. I pray for your safety. I pray you stay out of harm’s way. We hope this is over soon,” said Zaluckyi.