Award-winning American journalist killed in Ukraine, authorities say

Ukrainian police said award-winning filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed and another journalist was injured near Ukraine's capital.

KYIV, Ukraine — An American journalist was killed and another journalist was injured by Russian forces near Irpin, a town near Ukraine's capital, Ukrainian authorities said Sunday.

Award-winning filmmaker Brent Renaud was shot and killed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to Kyiv police. A regional police force leader shared photos on social media of Renaud's passport and press credentials for the New York Times.

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s Interior Ministry also confirmed Renaud's death in a statement to the New York Times, saying the 50-year-old “paid with his life for attempting to expose the insidiousness, cruelty and ruthlessness of the aggressor.”

The New York Times said Renaud was a "talented filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years," most recently in 2015. However, he was not on assignment for the Times in Ukraine.

Renaud had worked for a number of American news organizations. He and his brother, Craig, had won a Peabody Award for a Vice News documentary about a Chicago high school for students with emotional disorders.

According to the brothers' website, their coverage includes the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the earthquake in Haiti, cartel violence in Mexico, and youth refugees in Central America.

On CBS's "Face the Nation", White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan called reports of Renaud's death "shocking and horrifying."

Sullivan said the U.S. will be "consulting with the Ukrainians to determine how this happened and then to measure and execute appropriate consequences as a result of it."