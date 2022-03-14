Owner Janice Zucker says the bake sale is personal because she’s 50% Ukrainian. Her Jewish grandmother was forced to flee Ukraine in the early 1900s.

HOUSTON — As Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine, Houstonians are offering their time and talent to help Ukrainians.

Three Brothers Bakery is baking heart-shaped cookies frosted in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

“Because a heart is, it’s for the people. It’s, 'We love you and we stand with you and we love with y’all,'” said bakery co-owner Bobby Jucker.

The cookies are being sold at all locations of the Three Brothers Bakery and online. Each cookie sells for $4.99 with $2.50 from each cookie sold going to the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston.

That organization will then donate all funds to the Jewish Federations of North America, which is working to raise $20 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine. The money will help cover things like temporary housing, transportation, medical assistance and satellite phones for Ukrainians.

Bobby and his team of bakers are doing what they do best to support the nation under attack.

“They need so much help," he said.

Bobby’s wife, Janice, says the bake sale is personal because she’s 50% Ukrainian. Her Jewish grandmother was forced to flee Ukraine in the early 1900s because of religious persecution.

“My family’s from Poland, which is just a throw away from Ukraine,” Bobby said.

His Jewish father was forced to flee Poland during World War II.

Bobby’s father and his brothers moved to Houston where they opened Three Brothers Bakery in 1949.

“I’m seeing my dad’s entire future, of living under the floor, in freezing cold,” said Bobby of the parallels with what’s currently happening in Ukraine at the hands of Russian troops. “I’m seeing his whole life flash all again. All again! This should never happen. And it’s happening.”

COOKIES FOR UKRAINE🌻 @3brothersbakery is raising money to help Ukrainians with things like housing, transportation, first aid.



They're selling cookies for $4.99/piece with $2.50 going to @jfederations.



The bakery ships💌https://t.co/OmcqxcH9oM#StandWithUkraine #khou11 pic.twitter.com/Ua3VndhrTT — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) March 14, 2022

Three Brothers Bakery began selling cookies for Ukraine last Tuesday. In less than a week the award-winning bakery has exceeded its goal of selling 1,000 cookies.

“You can’t stop if people really need that help so we’re just going to continue on.”

HOW TO BUY COOKIES TO HELP UKRAINIANS:

The bakery is shipping the heart-shaped cookies nationwide. About 250 cookies were mailed out today, including at least one dozen to New York.

“Spread the word,” said Jucker. “This is a fight for democracy. This is a fight for freedom.”

And buying cookies in support of Ukraine is an opportunity to use time and talent to stand with the people of Ukraine.

BAKED WITH LOVE FOR UKRAINE: Like so many others, Janice & Bobby Jucker are watching Russia invade Ukraine. They’ve... Posted by Melissa Correa KHOU on Monday, March 14, 2022