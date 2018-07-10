On Saturday morning, Brett Kavanaugh still hadn't been confirmed by the Senate as the newest member of the Supreme Court.

By Saturday night, however, Kavanaugh had been successfully confirmed by the Senate, sworn into his new position on the nation's highest court and was the talk of the country.

Even at UFC 229.

Fighter Nik Lentz, who had just finished off a second-round TKO victory over Gray Maynard in Las Vegas, gave a nod to Kavanaugh in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

"First and foremost, I want to give a shout out to my homie Brett Kavanaugh," Lentz said. "Way to go, Special K."

UFC Star Nik Lentz gives a shoutout to Brett Kavanaugh after his win at UFC 229. pic.twitter.com/7ASTeLcOcA — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 7, 2018

After a short pause, Lentz chuckled a bit and then went on to answer Rogan's question.

But who knew Kavanaugh's nickname was "Special K"?

