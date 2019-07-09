Conagra is recalling 2,200 cases of Udi's Classic Hamburger Buns because they could contain small pieces of white plastic. The buns were distributed across the U.S. for retail sale.

The company said a dough scraper was "inadvertently incorporated into the production process for a small amount of the product."

RELATED: More than 24,000 pounds of beef 'unfit for human consumption' recalled

RELATED: Contigo recalls 5.7 million kids' water bottles due to choking hazard

This affects only those buns that come in the 8-pack, 10.4 ounce bags. They recalled bags have UPC code 00-6-98997-80913-5 -- found on the back of the bag in the lower right corner -- and closure code 191971U -- found on the hard plastic closure for the bag.

Anyone who bought these are urged to throw them out or return them to the store.

Conagra says there are no known reports of injuries due to eating the buns.

Conagra Foods