Authorities are investigating a shooting that critically wounded two contract workers outside a suburban Kansas City elementary school.

KMBC-TV reports that Overland Park police spokesman Officer John Lacy says the shooting happened Tuesday at Sunrise Point Elementary School in the Blue Valley school district.

District spokeswoman Becky Miller says no students were on campus.

Overland Park Police said in a tweet that no school employees were involved.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting suspect fled and tried to carjack someone at a car wash. Police say shots were fired but no one was hit. The suspect stole another vehicle at gunpoint a few minutes later.

Police are searching for the suspect.

Lacy hasn't responded to phone messages left by The Associated Press.

