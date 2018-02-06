Twitter lit up briefly Friday night for all the wrong reasons.
For about 20 minutes, a hacker posted racist, vulgar tweets on Buffalo Wild Wing's Twitter account.
Once the popular chicken eatery regained control of its account, it deleted the offending posts and apologized-- but not before the online world gave its two cents. People across the Twitterverse weighed in on the faux pas.
There were some comparisons to Roseanne Barr, whose racist Twitter rant earlier this week cost her her newly revived television show:
Others felt for for the PR team that would have to clean up the mess:
Others wondered: Might there be some free wings involved in this fiasco?:
