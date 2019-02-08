President Donald Trump said Friday it's "too bad" someone broke into the Baltimore home of Congressman Elijah Cummings over the weekend.

"Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!," the president tweeted Friday morning.

Over the past several days, the president has repeatedly criticized Cummings and Baltimore, going as far as calling the congressman's district a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."

On Thursday, reports surfaced that police were investigating a burglary that happened early Saturday morning at a Baltimore rowhouse owned by the congressman and his wife, the Baltimore Sun reported.

The burglary happened several hours before Trump tweeted criticism of Cummings and his district, including Baltimore.

WJZ in Baltimore said as of Thursday, police don't know if any property was taken from Cummings' home.

The Sun said Cummings' press secretary referred them to the city police and said he was unavailable for comment. They reported Cummings was in Baltimore last weekend - as he is most weekends - and attended his church services locally Sunday.

