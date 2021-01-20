Trump pardons Fox News Judge Jeanine's ex-husband, Al

The pardon for Al Pirro is in addition to the 143 pardons and sentence commutations that Trump announced before the end of his presidency.

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump has pardoned Al Pirro, the ex-husband of Fox News Channel host and Trump ally Jeanine Pirro.

The pardon for Al Pirro is in addition to the 143 pardons and sentence commutations that Trump announced earlier Wednesday. Pirro's pardon was announced just after Trump landed in Florida after leaving the White House and before Joe Biden was inaugurated as the nation's 46th president.

Jeanine Pirro hosts Fox News Channel’s “Justice with Judge Jeanine.”

Al Pirro was convicted of conspiracy and tax evasion charges and sentenced to more than two years in prison in 2000.

Pirro is part of a flurry of clemency action in the final hours of his White House term that benefited more than 140 people, including rap performers, ex-members of Congress and other allies of him and his family.