HANOI, Vietnam — Talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un are wrapping up earlier than expected.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on Thursday that "negotiations are still ongoing" between the two delegations. Trump and Kim were scheduled to have lunch but did not enter the dining room where reporters were assembled.

Sanders says Trump will return with his delegation to his hotel soon, providing no updates on a scheduled joint signing with Kim that had been on the books for 2 p.m. NBC's Peter Alexander reported the signing ceremony and the lunch between the two leaders had been canceled.

Sanders says Trump's press conference, which had been scheduled for 4 p.m., has now been moved to 2 p.m. (2 a.m. EST) at his hotel.

President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Hanoi. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

