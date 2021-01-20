Trump follows presidential tradition, leaves note for Biden

It has been a practice for around 32-years for outgoing presidents to leave a handwritten note in the Oval Office for successors.

In keeping with a decades old tradition, outgoing President Donald Trump has decided to follow in the footsteps of past presidents and left a note for his successor Joe Biden in the Oval Office.

The gesture and tradition is a symbol of an American political mainstay, a peaceful transition of power.

Trump deputy press secretary Judd Deere told reporters about the note. According to Bloomberg White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs, Trump never entered the Oval Office Wednesday morning, but the letter was still reportedly left for Biden there.

Bloomberg reported that outgoing Vice President Mike Pence left a note for his successor Kamala Harris as well.

Deere declined to reveal what Trump wrote to Biden or to characterize the sentiment in the note, citing privacy for communication between presidents.

Trump has refused to publicly concede to Biden and did not mention the Democrat by name in a pair of farewell addresses, the Associated Press reported.

Trump interrupted many traditions of the presidency, including not attending Biden’s inauguration. Trump also did not invite Biden to the White House for a meeting after Biden was declared the winner of November’s presidential election.