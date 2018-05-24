President Donald Trump has canceled a scheduled summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" displayed in Kim's recent statements.

North Korea and the U.S. have been working for weeks to set up what would have been a historic meeting of the two leaders in Singapore on June 12.

"I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting," Trump wrote in a letter to Kim that released by the White House on Thursday.

“The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth,” Trump wrote. “This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history.”

A letter from the President to Chairman Kim Jong Un: "It is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting." pic.twitter.com/3dDIp55xu1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 24, 2018

The likelihood of a summit seemed to be crumbling for weeks, but the timing was still a surprise. On Tuesday, Trump said there was a “very substantial chance” it wouldn’t work out, and suggested that the meeting could be delayed. On Wednesday, he said he would make the decision next week, and as late as Thursday morning appeared in a taped interview on Fox & Friends on Wednesday in which he said there was “a good chance” the summit with North Korea would take place.

But he moved up the timetable after North Korea reacted sharply to comments made by Vice President Pence that Kim would "end like the Libyan model" if he didn't give up his nuclear weapons.

Calling Pence's remarks "ignorant" and "stupid," the Kim regime threatened to back out of the talks.

Congressional hawks immediately applauded Trump's decision to back out. "North Korea has a long history of demanding concessions merely to negotiate," said Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. "While past administrations of both parties have fallen for this ruse, I commend the president for seeing through Kim Jong-un’s fraud."

© 2018 USATODAY.COM