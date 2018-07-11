President Donald Trump had a confrontational exchange with White House reporters Wednesday during a news conference to discuss the results of Tuesday's election.

Trump refused to answer a follow-up question from CNN reporter Jim Acosta, who persisted in his attempt to ask the president about the Russia investigation into 2016 election interference. Trump spoke loudly over Acosta – with whom he has clashed with repeatedly in the past – and demanded he hand over the microphone to White House staff.

"That's enough," Trump said repeatedly as Acosta continued to try to ask his question.

When a White House aide attempted to take the mic from him, Acosta yanked it back.

"On the Russia investigation, are you concerned that you may .,, ?" Acosta managed to get out before Trump interrupted him, saying, "I'm not concerned about anything with the Russia investigation because it's a hoax."

US President Donald Trump points to journalist Jim Acosta from CNN during a post-election press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on November 7, 2018.

Trump stepped away from the lectern for a moment before returning to the microphone.

"I tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them," the president said, shaking a finger at Acosta.

President Trump to Jim @Acosta: "You should let me run the country. You run CNN."



"That's enough. Put down the mic. CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude terrible person." pic.twitter.com/GR9TIbKUok — CSPAN (@cspan) November 7, 2018

The president added that "the way you treat Sarah Huckabee is horrible," referring to his White House press secretary. "You shouldn't treat people that way," he admonished.

Trump called on NBC News reporter Peter Alexander who tried to come to Acosta's defense as a "diligent reporter."

Trump then turned his ire on Alexander.

"Well, I'm not a big fan of yours either," he said. "You aren't the best."

Even as the news conference went on, Acosta thanked Alexander on Twitter.

Things between Acosta and Trump first became testy when the CNN correspondent attempted to challenge Trump on his assertion that a Central American migrant caravan heading toward the U.S.-Mexico border constituted an "invasion."

"I consider it to be an invasion," Trump said.

"As you know, Mr. President, the caravan was not an invasion," Acosta replied.

"Thank you for telling me that, I appreciate it," Trump said sardonically.

When Acosta continued to tell Trump the caravan was not an invasion, the president told the reporter, "I think you should let me run the country, you run CNN, and if you did it well, your ratings would be much better."

Later, American Urban Radio Networks correspondent April Ryan tried to ask Trump something while he was answering another reporter's question about voter suppression.

"Sit down, please. Sit down! I didn't call you," Trump told Ryan. He then finished explaining that he considered CNN's polling a form of voter suppression.

When Trump called on another reporter, Ryan again tried to shout a question to the president, prompting him to repeat his demand that she sit down.

"It's such a hostile media. It's so sad," he said.

Acosta and his employer, CNN, are often the target of Trump's "fake news" attacks.

