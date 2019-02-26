President Donald Trump had an approval rating of 50 percent or more in 17 states in 2018, according to polling by Gallup. That's five more states than in 2017. While that may sound like good news for Trump heading into 2020, Gallup points out those states alone would be far from enough to win him re-election and would put him significantly behind a Democratic challenger.

To win the presidency, a candidate must win 270 votes in the electoral college.

The combined electoral college vote total for those 17 states where Trump is above water in approval would be 102. The states are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming. Trump won all those states in 2016.

Trump's approval rating in 16 other states is below 40 percent. The combined electoral vote total in those states would be 201. Those states are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington. Trump lost all those states in 2016 but did get one of Maine's four electoral votes.

FILE - In this June 2, 2016, file photo, a woman holds hats to get them autographed by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a rally in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

AP

That leaves 17 states where Trump's 2018 approval rating was between 40 and 49 percent. Four of those states -- Delaware, Nevada, Oregon and Virginia -- did not go to Trump in 2016. That represents 29 electoral votes.

Of the remaining 13 states in the 40-49 percent range, there are three to watch: Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which represent 46 electoral votes. Trump won those by 77,744 votes combined in 2016, according to Ballotpedia, and they turned out to be the difference in his win over Hillary Clinton.

It's important to note the history of those three states -- they all went to the Democrat in the previous six elections before 2016.

Put together the states where Trump is under 40 percent, the four states he lost in 2016 in the 41-49 percent approval range and a potential flip of those last three traditionally Democratic-voting states, and the Democratic challenger in 2020 would end up with 276 electoral votes and win the election.

As Gallup notes, it presents a challenge for Trump but not an impossibility.

"In order to get to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, Trump would have to win all but one or two of the states in which his 2018 approval rating was between 41 percent and 49 percent," Gallup wrote. "Some of the more challenging states to win from among this group, based on that approval rating, would be Texas (41 percent); Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan (all at 42 percent); and Arizona and Florida (43 percent). Trump won all of those states in 2016, and thus it is certainly possible that he can do so again."

The poll does not take into account the effect of a third party or independent candidate and how that could pull votes from either Trump or the Democrat. Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has said he is seriously considering a run as an independent after being a self-proclaimed lifelong Democrat. That's something Democrats say could help Trump win re-election.

West Virginia (62 percent) is the state where Trump had his highest approval rating in 2018 in Gallup's poll. Hawaii (26 percent) was the state where his approval rating was lowest.