DESTREHAN, La. — Three people are missing in the Mississippi River after two towing vessels collided near Destrehan Sunday morning.

The ships crashed into each other around 5:30 a.m. near mile marker 123.

One of the ships sank in the Mississippi River and the other sustained heavy damage, said Petty Officer Sydney Phoenix with the U.S. Coast Guard.

One person has been recovered from the area, Phoenix said. Three people are still missing.

