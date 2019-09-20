SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A tour bus crashed near a national park in southern Utah, killing at least four people, authorities said Friday.

The morning wreck near Bryce Canyon National Park also left a number of people seriously injured, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

It happened near a highway rest stop about 7 miles (11 kilometers) from the park entrance. The road has been closed.

Photos from the Garfield County Sheriff's Office show the top of a white bus smashed in and one side peeling away as it rests mostly off the side of a road near a sign for restrooms.

Authorities were tending to people on the road, and others stood around covered in shiny blankets, the photos show.

Further details were not immediately available, including the cause of the crash and the number of people involved, Cpl. Chris Bishop said.

Bryce Canyon is known for its distinctive landscape of narrow red-rock spires and is located about 300 miles (480 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.