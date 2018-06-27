On Monday -- on par with Pride Month -- Move.org, a resource for those relocating to another city or state, released a report on the best and worst states for LGBTQ families. Gauging factors included:

Overall equality by state (positive laws and policies exist to look out for the LGBTQ+ community)

Number of places that made the "Best Places to Work in 2018" list

Amount of same-sex couples

Number of pride centers in the state

At the top of the list reigns California.

The list cites staunch state statutes that outlaw hate crimes and protect gay and transgender individuals against discrimination in the areas of employment, housing, public accommodations and state employment. In addition, same-sex couples are allowed to adopt.

Also, the LGBTQ population is considerable in California with almost 1.5 million LGBT-identifying individuals, according to Move.org. And with 21 LGBTQ resource centers on its grounds, it's no wonder California made it to the very top of the list.

"...every LGBT person still has the internal struggles of being able to embrace who they are. That’s why community centers such as ours are so vital. Gay teenagers are still going to have issues when they come out to their parents or at school. Seniors who are LGBT are going to have issues," Mike Thompson, executive director of The Center, a Palm Springs-based LGBT community center, told The Desert Sun in 2014.

Illinois

A close second is the Land of Lincoln. Like California, Illinois bans conversion therapy for minors and the state's adoption laws place an emphasis on same-sex couples seeking joint adoption, thus facilitating adoption in the state.

Hawaii

Hawaii, typically known for its pristine beaches, holds on firmly to the third place, primarily for its fair state laws and policies. Currently, Hawaii is home to one of the largest LGBTQ populations with about 42,000 LGBTQ-identifying individuals, according to Move.org.

Connecticut

Credited for hate crime laws that address sexual orientation and gender identity, Connecticut takes the fourth place. Nevertheless, the state has some improvements to make because although same-sex couple adoptions are allowed, the same can't be said of single LGBTQ-identifying individuals adopting.

The worst state?

West Virginia topped the worst list because it fails to define any protection for LGBTQ+ individuals within its laws and policies.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, who live in Los Angeles, have helped to highlight today's same-sex couples. Together, the pair parent twins Matteo and Valentino Martin.

“I want people to look at me and see a family and say, ‘There’s nothing wrong with that.’ It’s part of my mission. It’s part of my kids’ mission as well. My kids ask me about having two daddies and I tell them we are a part of a modern family. This is a beautiful sense of freedom,’” Martin told Out magazine.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM