Herb

Herb and his wife Kathy met in a sandbox when they were 3 years old. Thirty-eight-years after Kathy married Herb, she was diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). At age 62 she was told she had six months to live.

"My brother died of AIDS complications...we both witnessed that and said that's not the way to go." Herb helped Kathy utilize the "Access to Medical Aid in Dying" law that passed in Colorado to get a prescription to end her life. She passed away with Herb by her side.

Carrie

Carrie Ann is a lawyer and disability rights activist. She's also wheelchair bound and has lost her ability to speak. She was diagnosed with a progressive neuro-musclar disease. She could be granted hospice care at any time due to her condition, but does not want it.

Carrie says that assisted suicide prescriptions "don't require a mental health assessment" making people without loving families most at risk. "I am opposed to the legalization of assisted suicide because the laws are inherently discriminatory."

The Meeting

Herb met Carrie at the Volunteers for America location in Denver where they make blankets for the homeless. Carrie shared with Herb the issues she has with the "Access to Medical Aid" law.

"Can you tell if I am depressed?" she asks.

