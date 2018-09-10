After a deluge of rain pounded the Kimble County area, Junction residents woke Monday to find the Llano River dangerously overflowing.

What we know so far

— NWS reported the flooding at 7:25 a.m. Monday, estimating 8-12 inches of rain had fallen by about 11 a.m.

— By noon, the South Llano River water flow had topped 100,000 cubic feet per second, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey.

— Junction police told residents who weren't in immediate danger from floodwaters to stay indoors.

— Some residents who were in danger from floodwaters were airlifted in rescue helicopters.

— Junction residents have reported multiple power outages.

— Junction residents on social media have spoken of people being swept away or drowned, but officials at the Kimble County Sheriff's Office and Junction Police Office said rescue operations were ongoing about 11:30 a.m. They could not confirm any deaths.

— Rachel Kellner, public information officer for the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, said about 2:30 p.m. no fatalities had been confirmed. However, she said four people were missing, workers from Odessa.

— Aaron Woodward, an NWS meteorologist, said about 11:15 a.m. the river was at 31.2 feet and was expected to peak at 33 feet — 2 feet above major flood stage.

— At 11:30 a.m. Gov. Greg Abbott issued a news release ordering the increased readiness of the State Operations Center as a severe storm system moved across Texas.

"The potential dangers and disastrous effects of flooding cannot be overstated, and Texas is taking action to ensure the safety of our communities,” Abbott said. “I continue to urge all Texans to heed all emergency warnings from local officials and stay alert to changing weather and road conditions. I’d also like to offer my thanks to the brave first responders protecting Texans when disasters strike, and I want those in affected communities to know that we stand ready to provide any necessary resources to respond to these threats.”

— First responders from San Antonio, Bulverde, Kerville and Austin have arrived in Junction to assist with rescue operations, according to the Junction Eagle newspaper. In addition to the Junction Police Department and Kimble County Sheriff's Office, other support units include:

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Game Wardens

Texas Forest Service

— Officials with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department were able to rescue nearly four dozen people immediately after floodwaters careened into an RV park and pulled campers into the turbulent surge.

"RVs and tents were all taken into the water," said Rachel Kellner, public information officer for the TPWD. "We immediately were allowed to pick out about 45 people by walking in ... and throwing them a life jacket or throw-rope, but after that, (the water) got too high. Then we had to wait on helicopters and boats."

— Using helicopters and swift boats, about 19 people were rescued from atop trees and debris.

— A woman in her mid-50s, who clung for life to floating debris, rode down the violent torrent for about 18-20 miles before she was rescued.

"She sustained only cuts and bruises — very lucky," Kellner said.

— Authorities in Junction listed the following road closures Monday:

US 377 – North and southbound lanes

FM 2169 - North and southbound lanes

RM 2291 - North and southbound lanes

SL 481 – East and Westbound lanes

The NWS warned drivers to avoid low-water crossings including:

Park Road 73 crossing South Llano River

U.S. 377 crossing South Llano River

RM 2291 crossings along Bear Creek

U.S. 377 crossing 2 miles North of Telegraph

FM 2169 crossing Johnson Fork Creek

County Road 430 crossing Joy Creek

County Road 370 crossing Big Saline Creek

Crossings along County Road 410

County Road 275 crossing North Llano River

Old Segovia Road crossing Johnson Fork

See the most up-to-date closures at drivetexas.org.

