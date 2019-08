Energy Star, the federal program from the Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency, said the coolest you should keep your home is 78 degrees when you're home.

When you're at work or away, the program recommends 85 degrees. When you're sleeping, Energy Star said to set the thermostat to 82 degrees.

Even in relatively mild areas of the U.S. that don't consistently experience long-term heat waves, energy bills can still shoot up in the summer months.

We tried to make a DIY air conditioner It's tough to stay in our homes when many don't have air conditioning in the Pacific Northwest. The bad news is that many stores have sold out of portable air conditioners, but the good news is that you can make your own for less than $35 and in less than an hour.