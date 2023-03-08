Missionary group from Lufkin back in Texas after being trapped in Africa during military coup

The missionary team from the Harmony Hill Baptist Church got trapped in the country after a military coup that began last month.

LUFKIN, Texas — A group of missionaries from Lufkin are back in Texas after they were trapped in Niger during a military coup.

A relative of someone in the group reached out to KHOU 11 to let us know the group was arriving at Bush Intercontinental Airport Thursday night.

The missionary team from the Harmony Hill Baptist Church got trapped in the country after a military coup that began last month. They were among hundreds who were evacuated on military planes. Congressman Pete Sessions and Sen. Ted Cruz made their safe return a priority.

Sen. Cruz released the following statement Thursday night:

"This was an incredibly delicate and dangerous situation and everyone is grateful it has been resolved."