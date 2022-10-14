Beta version of student loan forgiveness application now open

You can now submit your application for student loan forgiveness, even though the program won’t officially launch until later this month.

WASHINGTON — Beta testing for student loan forgiveness applications began on Friday night, allowing borrowers to begin signing up before the official launch later this month.

The beta version of the application, available on https://studentaid.gov/debt-relief/application, will allow borrowers to submit applications for the student loan relief program.

'We're accepting applications to help us refine our processes ahead of the official form launch. If you submit an application, it will be processed, and you won't need to resubmit," the federal agency said on the application portal.

During the period of beta testing, the Department of Education's technical team will be pausing the website at times for assessments, refinements and maintenance, the Washington Post reported Friday night.

Those who apply with the beta version will receive a confirmation email, but the application won't be processed until the site officially launches later this month, according to CNN. Those who are unable to apply should try again at a later point or when the site officially launches.

Despite the beta allowing users to apply, the federal agency said there's no advantage to applying before the formal launch, the Washington Post reported.

"This testing period will allow the Department to monitor site performance through real-world use, test the site ahead of the official application launch, refine processes, and uncover any possible bugs prior to official launch," a spokesperson for the Department of Education told CNN.

Earlier this week, the White House unveiled a preview of the application form. The form asks for the borrower's name, social security number, date of birth and contact information.

Borrowers will also be asked to sign and agree to a form declaring that they qualify for relief based on the income requirements, with possible penalties including "fines, imprisonment or both" if the information is false.

The Biden administration filed its first legal defense of the president's student debt relief plan in court last week

In a Oct. 7 filing, which came in response to GOP-led lawsuits seeking to halt Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, the White House said the Department of Education "will not discharge any student loan debt under the debt relief plan" before Oct. 23.

Who is eligible for student loan forgiveness?