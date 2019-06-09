SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento will pay $2.4 million to the children of Stephon Clark, the man shot and killed by Sacramento police officers in his grandmother's backyard last year, according to federal court documents.

The federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of Clark's two sons, his parents and his grandparents. It contended that officers used excessive force and that Clark was a victim of racial profiling. The family was seeking more than $20 million in damages.

The city of Sacramento agreed to pay Clark's two sons and their attorneys a total sum of $2.4 million, court documents show. Each child will get $893,113 after attorney's fees.

"Minor Plaintiffs A.C. and C.C. suffered damages and loss as a result of the death of their father, Stephon Clark," the court documents read. "The minor Plaintiffs is deprived of and will continue to suffer a deprivation of their familial relationship with their father."

The children's settlements will be placed in trusts and distributed at three intervals between the age of 22 and 25.

Clark was shot seven times on March 18, 2018, and his killing prompted protests in Sacramento and across the U.S. Police said Clark was facing officers when he was killed, moving forward with his arms extended and an object in his hands. Officers said they thought Clark had a gun, but they only found his cell phone.

No charges were brought against Sacramento Police Department officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet for the shooting death of Clark.

