Marvel co-creator Stan Lee has died at the age of 95, according to multiple media reports.

Lee's daughter, J.C told TMZ that an ambulance was rushed to Lee’s home in Hollywood Hills early Monday morning. He was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical center, where it is reported he died.

People, Variety, and Hollywood Reporter also confirmed Lee's passing.

Marvel started out in 1939 as Timely publications, and was also known as Atlas Comics. The company was branded as Marvel in 1961 with the launch of the Fantastic Four comics by Lee and Jack Kirby. He later went on to create or co-create several well-known characters like Spider-Man, Black Panther, the Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Iron Man, and The Avengers.

He is also known for making cameos in all the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Lee has had suffered from health issues in the past. In 2012, he underwent an operation to insert a pacemaker and canceled planned appearances at several conventions. in 2018, the Los Angeles Police Department revealed that they were investigating reports of elder abuse against Lee.

Lee is survived by his daughter, J.C. His wife, Joan, died in 2017. She was also 95.

