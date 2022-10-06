Police: 1 dead, 5 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip

They said the surviving victims have been taken to hospitals and the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.

WASHINGTON — At least one person is dead, and five others were injured in a stabbing attack along the Las Vegas Strip Thursday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Police arrested a suspect in connection with the stabbing attack that occurred on the north end of the Strip.

Witnesses told Las Vegas TV stations that the stabbings occurred in multiple locations, and some of the victims appeared to be showgirls who take pictures with tourists on the Strip.

Pierre Fandrich told KTNV that he did not see the stabbing suspect as he was walking along the Strip. But he said he thought he heard “three or four showgirls laughing,” although it turned out to be screaming.

Fandrich said he saw “a lot of blood” as one woman ran across the bridge, one was on the ground, and another had a stab wound on her back as she tried to help the fallen woman.

Fandrich also told KTNV that he thought one of the victims fell from the bridge because there was so much blood on the ground.

Las Vegas police responded to reports of a stabbing in front of a casino on the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard at 11:42 a.m. One victim was declared dead on the scene and the remaining five were taken to a hospital, according to the police department.

The name of the suspect wasn’t immediately released by police. Police closed roads nearby the incident and urged people to avoid the area.

#BREAKING Other victims are being transported to area hospitals with unknown extent of injuries. The suspect has been taken into custody. This is an ongoing investigation.



There are road closures in the area. Citizens are advised to avoid the area.



Event LLV221000021737 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 6, 2022