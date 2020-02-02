Punxsutawney Phil has declared that Spring will be early, "it's a certainty" he says. The top hat-wearing inner circle revealed Sunday that the groundhog's prediction which is his 134th "prognostication" has been given.

As the crowd chanted "Phil!" in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, the animal was lifted into the air before what is called the assembly, as he prepared to make his prediction. Then it was announced. Spring will come early this year.

FILE - Feb. 2, 2019, Groundhog Club co-handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 133rd celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The event, which happens every year, is connected to German legend that says if a furry rodent cast it's shadow on Feb. 2, winter will continue. But if it does not, then spring will arrive early.

Phil's prediction is already decided in advance of the event though, by a group of people on a tiny hill just outside of Punxsutawney called Gobbler's Knob.