Spotify says streaming service looks 'much better now' after surge of outage reports

Reports that the popular music streaming service was down spiked early Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Spotify investigated a brief apparent outage Wednesday morning after users flocked to social media with screenshots of error messages and other issues.

"Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it," Spotify's official support account said on Twitter. The popular music streaming service said half an hour later that everything was "looking much better now," though it did not provide further details on the apparent outage.

Reports of the issue varied, with some users on social media sharing screenshots of error messages while others had trouble searching for specific artists or albums.

Downdetector, a website that tracks online service complaints, showed a huge spike in user reports of Spotify issues Wednesday morning. The site showed a peak of nearly 19,000 outage reports just after 8 a.m. Eastern, but that number had dropped to just over 2,000 by 8:30 a.m.