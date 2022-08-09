Southeast Texans reminiscing on Queen Elizabeth II's 'amazing, significant' 70-year reign

“Her reign is significant. It's not only the longest, but also a very important time in English history.”

BEAUMONT, Texas — People in Britain and around the world are mourning the loss of and paying their respects to the nation’s longest reigning monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8, 2022. She is the first British monarch to visit Texas, touring the state in May 1991.

After her passing, the Texas Historical Commission shared a photograph of her at the Alamo in San Antonio. She also visited Houston, Dallas and Austin.

Tiffany Pulat is a Southeast Texas native who lives in Scotland. Pulat lives near the Balmoral, where the queen died.

From what she has seen throughout Thursday, Pulat said she can tell people have a deep sense of respect for the monarch.

"It's just very somber and scary,” Pulat said. “You know, people are just sad. People have already been out to the Balmoral today to show their respects, and you know, lie flowers, which I think we might do this weekend."

As her 70-year legacy comes to an end, people across the globe are looking back on the life Queen Elizabeth II.



"She's been in reign for 70 years,” Pulat said. “It's like having a president for 70 years."

Some are paying their respects to the only monarch they ever knew.

"Unless you're over the age of 96, you know, you don't remember, you know, a world without her," Rebecca Boone, chair of history at Lamar University, said.

Boone believes the queen’s reign symbolized strength and stability.

“Her reign is significant,” Boone said. “It's not only the longest, but also a very important time in English history.”

Queen Elizabeth II took the throne in 1952 when she was 26 years old. However, she served her people well before then.

"She was active in World War II,” Boone said. “As a teenager, she drove supply vehicles as her job in World War II.”

After becoming queen, she played a critical role in helping Britain rebuild.

"I think she's going to be connected to the massive post-war era that has been a complete, I mean, one of essentially prosperity and peace since then, and you know, that's going to go down in history as an amazing reign," Boone said.

Many believe she was a queen who united generations and brought the whole world closer.

"She symbolized togetherness, and that's kind of what she symbolized,” Pulat said. “She was like a symbol of stability and strength for the country."

Queen Elizabeth II's 73-year-old son, Charles III, automatically became the reigning king after her death, and all the royal family's titles are now changing as the line of succession changes.