Southeast Texans weigh in after US House passes law banning hair discrimination

The Crown Act stands for "Creating A Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair."

BEAUMONT, Texas — The US House passed the Crown Act, which is a bill that would ban discrimination based on hairstyles or hair textures associated with race or national origin.



If the law sounds familiar, it's because Texas tried many times to pass similar legislation.



Congress has faced similar problems trying and failing to pass it in the past, but there's renewed hope this time around.

The Crown Act is already law in more than a dozen states but not Texas.



Beaumont salon owner Latasha Brown said the law isn't just about hairstyles. It's about the protection of her culture and identity.

“Braids that's a part of my heritage, so I’m going to embrace it,” Brown said.



Lawmakers said that banning hair discrimination is necessary because Black Americans are often penalized under workplace and school dress code policies.

They frown upon hairstyles like afros, dreads, and braids.



Brown said the way you do your hair doesn't define professionalism.



“That has nothing to do with a person's career choice or whether you're professional or not. It's a part of a person’s heritage,” Brown said. “And it shouldn't have anything to do with them receiving an education or from them being able to work a specific job because of the way they wear their hair."



But House Republicans have long questioned the need for the legislation.

Jefferson County Republican Judy Nichols, who supports the bill, says Republicans are arguing against it because there are existing laws that ban race-based discrimination.



“I would expect that the Civil Rights Act should absolutely apply because I think it is a violation for a person to be singled out by the way they choose to wear their hair,” Nichols said.



Other Republicans in Congress said they should focus on legislation that addresses inflation and gas prices right now.



“I think that's far more critical than hair, however, I also believe our legislatures can do both,” Nichols said.



The bill is now headed to the Senate, where it faces an uncertain future.



At least 10 Senate Republicans would have to support it to overcome any filibuster.



President Joe Biden has expressed support for the legislation and said he would sign it into law if it reaches his desk.