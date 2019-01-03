A corporate takeover of several Sonic drive-in locations in the Columbus, Ohio area led to a mass walkout by staff at three of the restaurants, with the fast food chain claiming it was all caused by misinformation.

At the Circleville, Ohio location, employees taped an expletive-filled goodbye note to a window on Friday, Feb. 22.

"Due to terrible management the whole store has quit," the note read in part, according to reports by The Scioto Post. "Thank you next," read another note at the location.

The Scioto Post said there were walkouts and more frustrated notes left at two other locations.

In total, the ownership of eight locations in the Columbus area changed from a franchisee to Sonic's operating affiliate, SRI Holdings.

According to CBS, Sonic blamed the impromptu protests on workers reportedly being led to believe their hourly wages were being cut to $4 an hour plus tips.

But the company claims there weren't ever going to be wage cuts.

A spokesperson told CBS and The Scioto Post that "no wage rates at any level decreased as a result of this transition."

The company added that it was increasing the number of employees at the drive-ins by fifty-percent.