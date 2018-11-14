Last Thursday, ace Enquirer business reporter Alex Coolidge got the scoop that Tide has new eco-friendly packaging for their detergent: a box.

And I, a dopey millennial who happens to also be an Enquirer digital producer, saw something strikingly familiar.

The new Tide looked like boxed wine.

On Monday, CNN reported on the new Tide boxes, saying that the new packaging will be better for shipping via Amazon. And all of my fellow young people saw the same thing.

this looks like a wine box, have they learnt nothing from the tide pod eating meme https://t.co/d5KyFnAxUS — Elena Cresci (@elenacresci) November 12, 2018

Why Procter & Gamble will start delivering Tide in a shoe box https://t.co/N3qkRay8MD pic.twitter.com/8LZrDrLK1z — CNN Business (@CNNBusiness) November 10, 2018

Tide box wine pairs well with a nice sauteed Tide Free & Gentle for your weekly date night pic.twitter.com/5KNn1LikZs — jake, math lover (@watislive) November 12, 2018

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|



DON'T DRINK

LAUNDRY

DETERGENT



|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づhttps://t.co/WBK11qQu27 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) November 12, 2018

Oh good, Tide's new packaging looks exactly like boxed wine. https://t.co/rDd2W9xtK0 — VICE (@VICE) November 12, 2018

Why the same company that got in hot water for candy-looking detergent wouldn't see what the internet saw, I do not know. But please, don't do it for the meme. Do your laundry responsibly.

