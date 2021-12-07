Skilyr Hicks, former 'America's Got Talent' contestant, dies at 23

The singer-songwriter appeared on "America's Got Talent" when she was 14 and told the judges during her audition how she started singing after her father's death.

LIBERTY, S.C. — Singer-songwriter Skilyr Hicks, who appeared in 2013 on "America's Got Talent," died Monday, her family confirmed.

The 23-year-old singer's sister, Breelyn Hicks, announced Skilyr's death in a Facebook post Wednesday morning. No official cause of death has been publicly released.

"My super beautiful, extremely talented, hilarious, free spirit of a sister left this world to be with Jesus," Breelyn Hicks wrote. "I can’t possibly put into words how broken-hearted I am. I will miss her like crazy."

TMZ reports that Skilyr's mother Jodi told TMZ that her daughter was found dead in the home of a friend in Liberty, South Carolina. Jodi added further to TMZ that Skilyr battled with depression and substance abuse in recent years.

Skilyr was 14 when she appeared on "America's Got Talent." During her audition, she explained that she learned to play guitar and sing after her father died a few years prior.

She wowed the judges with an original song titled “Second Chance.”

"Music has brought me through a lot of difficulties in my life and now it's bringing me to my dream," Skilyr said back in 2013.

She was eliminated from the talent competition in the next round after auditions, before live performances began.

Skilyr's sister referenced her musical talent in the Facebook post announcing her death, saying she would miss Skilyr's "ability to create music that inspired thousands of people."

"Just know that I love you unconditionally, that you will live on in our hearts, minds, memories, and through your God-Give musical ability," Breelyn Hicks wrote. "Your songs are your legacy."