R&B singer Emani 22 dead at 22

Emani 22's family said in a statement that the R&B singer died from "injuries she sustained after a tragic accident."

WASHINGTON — R&B singer Emani 22, best known for her songs "Feelings" and "Close," has died at the age of 22.

Her manager confirmed to PEOPLE that Emani, whose real name is Emani Johnson, died Monday after a "tragic accident."

In a statement provided to the outlet, her manager said Emani's family "would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident."

A cause of death has not officially been announced, as of Friday.

Producer J Maine also confirmed Emani's death in a statement to PEOPLE and Entertainment Tonight.

"Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in. I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was The Color Red. The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other. It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I'd ever see her again," J Maine said in a statement.

Bhad Bhabie was among the artists who posted tributes online.

"I don’t even know what to say…This doesn’t even feel real," Bhad Bhabie said in a Instagram post. "I used to spend almost everyday with you. You taught me so many things. You are my inspiration for many things (hair,nails, style, etc) my big sister."