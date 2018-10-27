U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders was in Oceanside Friday trying to flip California's 49th Congressional District by getting Mike Levin elected.

Levin is running for the seat left vacant by outgoing Republican Congressman Darrell Issa.

Sanders, who identifies as a democratic socialist, is on a multi-state tour helping Democrats in areas where he can motivate young, independent and working class people who backed his 2016 campaign.

He is the longest-serving independent in congressional history.

News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Oceanside with more the Friday night's rally.

Senator #BernieSanders about to take the stage at huge Get Out the Vote rally at Mira Costa College: @thecwsandiego at 7pm pic.twitter.com/LSYAVgjos5 — Richard Allyn (@RichardNews8) October 27, 2018

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA