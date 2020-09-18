Search underway for two missing South Carolina boys taken from their bedroom

Police say 9-year-old Matthew and 7-year-old Jerry Kinman were taken from their bedroom at their Aiken home sometime during the night.

AIKEN, S.C. — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help to locate two missing children.

Police say 9-year-old Matthew and 7-year-old Jerry Kinman were taken from their bedroom at their Aiken home sometime during the night.

Matthew, who has blond hair and blue eyes, stands 4-feet tall and weighs around 90 pounds.

Jerry, who has brown hair and brown eyes, stands about 4-feet tall and weighs approximately 55 pounds, police say.

Police say Nancy Christina Kinman, 31, is wanted for questioning about the whereabouts of the missing boys. Kinman, who blonde hair and green eyes, stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds. She was last known to be driving a maroon, 2005 Toyota Camry displaying SC tag SIY391.