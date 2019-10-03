‘Saturday Night Live’ is no stranger to controversial current events and the Gayle King CBS interview with R. Kelly was no exception.

The show kicked off with a cold open where the CBS morning show anchor was played by the funny Leslie Jones and the R&B star was played by the SNL veteran Kenan Thompson.

The skit quickly became trending on YouTube.

Later on in the show, “Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost welcomed Pete Davidson to the desk to say a few words about the recent documentaries on R. Kelly and Michael Jackson.

During his few minutes at the desk, Davidson compares R. Kelly fans to those who follow the Catholic Church. He also comments on the new Michael Jackson HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland.”

Davidson is known to get in trouble for his time on the “Weekend Update” desk. He was slammed for mocking then congressional candidate Republican Dan Crenshaw, who lost his right eye to an IED blast in Afghanistan during his third deployment in 2012.