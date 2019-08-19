SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to rape one woman and sexually assaulted another on Sunday near the American River.

Officials say a woman reported being attacked by the man around 7:25 p.m. at Sutter's Landing Regional Park near the American River. The woman was able to get away from the man uninjured.

While investigating the sexual assault, police received a report that the same man attempted to rape a woman on the American River Bike Trail under Interstate 80.

Officers and a police helicopter searched for the man who was last seen running west away from the scene but failed to locate him.

The Sacramento Police Department posted a photo to Twitter early Monday morning of an unidentified man who attacked two women within hours of each other. The man was also seen wearing jeans and carrying a green t-shirt, police said.

If you have any information about the suspect, call the Sacramento Police Department at (916)808-5471 or Crime Stoppers at (916)443-4357.

