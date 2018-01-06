Is Roseanne Barr contrite over the self-inflicted loss of her hit show? Or is she spoiling for a fight? The answer varies by the day — sometimes even by the hour.

By Thursday evening, Barr revealed she had begged Disney-ABC Television Group President Ben Sherwood to put Roseanne on life support. "I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC 2 let me apologize & make amends. I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything & asked 4 help in making things right," she wrote.

Read on for a look at Barr's whiplash-inducing last 72 hours on Twitter.

Tuesday: Apologies and Ambien jokes

When ABC canceled the Roseanne revival after her racist tweets, Barr owned her error and told her Twitter followers not to boycott the network or feel sorry for her. In fact, at one point, she said — not for the first time — that she planned to leave Twitter. (She didn't.)

Later that night, she apologized to the target of her tweet, former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, and offered an excuse for what led to her comment that likened the African-American lawyer to an ape.

"It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible," Barr said in a tweet that has since been removed. "I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but...don't defend it please. ty."

Wednesday: Fight mode

A day later, she got angry. This included lashing out at her TV children, actors Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman, after they distanced themselves from her comment.

After Fishman wrote that his character was designed to represent the inclusive nature of his views, she retorted, "I created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it. Me. You threw me under the bus. Nice!"

i created the platform for that inclusivity and you know https://t.co/hViHPX2ZUb. You throw me under the bus. nice! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Barr also portrayed herself as the victim, tweeting, "I think I spent the last 24 hours watching the party of inclusion, diversity, understanding, and acceptance, lynch a Jew."

I’m not sure, but I think I spent the last 24 hours watching the party of inclusion, diversity, understanding, and acceptance, lynch a Jew. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

She then sprang into action, mobilizing her fans and calling on them to organize and help boost her Twitter following.

"Can you all help me get more followers here? The more I have the more my words will have weight," she tweeted. "I am a fighter 4 FAiRNESS in all aspects of US life. I am tired of being smeared-over a stupid mistake erasing 30 yrs of activism."

Can you all help me get more followers here? The more I have the more my words will have weight. I am a fighter 4 FAiRNESS in all aspects of US life. I am tired of being smeared-over a stupid mistake erasing 30 yrs of activism. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

"You guys make me feel like fighting back," she told her fans. "I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to U."

Thursday: Conspiracy theories and contrition

Barr started the day defiantly, retweeting a response to an unverified claim that "ABC President Channing Dungey had a long conversation via phone with former First Lady Michelle Obama before deciding to cancel the Roseanne show. Michelle Obama was reportedly enraged and insisted an apology was inadequate."

ABC declined to comment on the claim. And Barr has a long history of retweeting conspiracy theories.

But by the afternoon, Barr had cycled back to diplomacy, tweeting to Fishman and Gilbert that she forgave and loved them both, and merely wished they’d spoken to her privately rather than condemning her in public.

Later in the day, after her followers equated her racist tweets to Samantha Bee's use of a vulgar slur against Ivanka Trump, she asked them not to compare her to “other people who have said horrible things,” adding, “ I only care about apologizing 4 the hurt I have unwittingly & stupidly caused. I humbly confess contrition & remorse. I failed2 correctly express myself, & caused pain2 ppl.”

As Thursday closed, Barr made it known she had "begged" for ABC not to cancel her show.

"I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC 2 let me apologize & make amends. I begged them not to cancel the show," she tweeted. "I told them I was willing to do anything & asked 4 help in making things right. I'd worked doing publicity4 them 4free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged4 ppls jobs."

What did Sherwood, who heads the TV group for Disney and ABC reply?

"He said: what were you thinking when you did this?" revealed Barr on Twitter. "I said: I thought she was white, she looks like my family! He scoffed & said: "what u have done is egregious, and unforgivable.' I begged 4 my crews jobs. Will I ever recover from this pain? omg."

She later deleted those tweets she pivoted back towards acceptance.

"i intended to bring ppl together & what a joyous experience it was to work on the Roseanne show again," she wrote. Enjoyed every moment. It's not the right time, tho. Going out on top is good! #RockandRollWillNeverDie

i intended to bring ppl together & what a joyous experience it was to work on the Roseanne show again. Enjoyed every moment. It's not the right time, tho. Going out on top is good! #RockandRollWillNeverDie — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

Barr, who had earlier asked God to help her "use this bad experience" to move into a place where she could help the "homeless, battered and hopeless," again apologized and offered "prayers for (the) healing of our divided nation."

She added, "Tomorrow is Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath) and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys!"

I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation. Tomorrow is Shabbat and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 1, 2018

Contributing: Sara M Moniuszko, Andrea Mandell

