COBB COUNTY, Ga. — We have received reports of shots fired at Cumberland Mall early Saturday afternoon.

Multiple Cobb County Police officers have responded to the mall, but they have not provided details regarding the situation as of this point.

11Alive's Liza Lucas at Cumberland Mall has spoken to multiple witnesses who said they heard what sounded like gunshots.

One man who said he was shopping at a DSW location inside the mall told Lucas that employees locked him inside, and sent him to the rear of the store.

Cobb Police said there is no active shooter at the mall at the present time.

Traffic surrounding the mall is snarled as entrances to the mall have been blocked by officers.

Cumberland Mall is located about 15 miles northwest of Downtown Atlanta, near the intersection of I-75 and I-285.

Refresh this page for the latest on this developing story.

MORE HEADLINES |

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

'Before I leave Atlanta, someone is going to feel my pain' | La. man convicted for gas station shooting

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta