At least 15 people dead after vehicle crash in Imperial County

Authorities say 27 people were in the vehicle when it crashed and 14 were found dead on scene.

EL CENTRO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol confirms that multiple people are dead after a crash in Imperial County.

During a news conference at the El Centro Regional Medical Center, Managing Director of the Emergency Department, Judy Cruz said, “We believe there was 27 passengers in this S.U.V. that struck a semi-truck full of gravel. 14 were dead on the scene. 3 of them were flown out from the scene, 7 patients transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center where unfortunately one of those has died since arrival."

To watch the full press conference, click here

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 