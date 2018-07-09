Mac Miller has died of an apparent overdose, according to reports from TMZ and Variety. He was 26.

The rapper and former boyfriend of Ariana Grande had reportedly struggled with substance abuse.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed first responders were dispatched Friday after an 11:42 a.m. call about a medical complaint at a residence in Studio City, California, in the area of Miller's home. They did not transport anyone from the scene. USA TODAY has reached out to Miller's representatives and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner for additional information.

Miller released his album "Swimming" in August, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, and he appeared to be rebounding.

Musicians and fans were stunned by the news of his death, which came just weeks before he was set to kick off a U.S. tour to promote the album.

“I just wanna go on tour,” he tweeted on Thursday. “The show is going to be special every night. I wish it started tomorrow.”

Miller, born Malcolm James McCormick and raised in Pittsburgh, released his first mixtape "But My Mackin' Ain't Easy" at the age of 15. He signed to Rostrum Records in 2010, eventually splitting from the label in 2014.

He rose to fame with his mixtape "Best Day Ever" in 2011, landing on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the single "Donald Trump."

Miller was then featured on Grande's breakout 2013 track "The Way," beginning a successful working relationship. The two took things to the next level and started a romantic relationship in 2016, with Grande appearing on Miller's "The Divine Feminine" single "My Favorite Part" in the same year.

Grande spoke about their "toxic" two-year relationship, which ended in May, in a response to a Twitter user who criticized her for breaking up with him.

"Mac Miller totaling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood," the user said.

"I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man's inability to keep his (expletive) together is a very major problem. let's please stop doing that," she wrote.

Miller was open about his ups and downs with drug addition and often addressed it in interviews and song lyrics.

In a 2015 interview with Billboard, Miller spoke about the drug habits that took hold after his debut in 2010. "I was doing a lot of drugs around that time, which is another difference now: I’m not doing as many drugs. It just eats at your mind, doing drugs every single day, every second. It’s rough on your body."

"I’ve got to make sure I make all this music so when I die there’s albums and albums," Miller said in the same interview.

He also rapped about his struggles with addiction on his 2014 mixtape "Faces," speaking about that time in his life to Vulture in an interview published Thursday. “I used to rap super openly about really dark (expletive), because that’s what I was experiencing at the time," he said. "That’s fine, that’s good, that’s life. It should be all the emotions."

Miller talked about the image that people had of him as a "depressed drug user" in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 in July.

“I have people that care about me and fans that love my music, and it’s a beautiful relationship with them — people who have been with me through being a 19-year-old wide-eyed kid to being a self-destructive depressed drug user to making love music to all these different stages," Miller said. "Then they see something like that and they worry.”

