According to multiple media reports, the Jerry Springer Show has ended production and reruns will move to a different channel.

Jerry Springer is a former Cincinnati mayor, a long-time television host and a political pundit.

According to Broadcasting and Cable, "starting next fall, pre-produced and encore episodes of the show will air on The CW as well as in broadcast syndication, although it’s unlikely the show’s syndicated clearances will remain the same as they are now."

Broadcasting and Cable also reported that it is a multi-year deal for Springer on The CW and "the network could opt to order more original episodes."

Deadline said the Jerry Springer Show first aired in 1991 and has been on the air for 28 seasons with more than 3,800 episodes.

"Beyond its own reputation for insanity, The Jerry Springer Show inspired plenty of offspring and imitators, most of which it has outlasted," Vanity Fair reported. "In addition to his own syndicated program and cameos in various projects, Springer enjoyed appearances on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and a two-season stint as an America’s Got Talent guest judge."

