Top free agent Bryce Harper has agreed to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies in a record-breaking deal, according to multiple reports.

MLB Network insider Jon Heyman was first to report the news Thursday afternoon.

Heyman reported that Harper's deal is for $330 million over 13 years, which would be the largest contract in Major League Baseball history.

This winter's other top free agent, Manny Machado, last week signed a $300 million, 10-year deal with the San Diego Padres.

The 26-year-old Harper was the 2015 NL MVP and made six All-Star teams in seven big league seasons with the Washington Nationals. He batted .249 with 34 home runs, 100 RBIs and an .889 OPS last year.

Associated Press contributed to this report.