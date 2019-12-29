Multiple people have been reported dead and another injured critically after a shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ of Las Vegas Trail according to authorities.

Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton said in a tweet, "We are shocked and saddened to hear reports of a shooting at a church in White Settlement. As reports come in, please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene. My office will assist in any way needed. "

Local media are reporting that a witness said the incident happened during communion, and that the gunman reportedly had a shotgun and was taken down by another armed church member.

This is a developing story and will be updated.