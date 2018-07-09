Cowboys’ former running back Joseph Randle was reportedly arrested for rape Friday morning in the state of Kansas, as first reported by TMZ. Randle has been on a descent through through criminal justice system since his time with the team, and on Friday morning caught his most serious charge to date.

The details surrounding the arrest are unclear — but jail records in Sedgwick County, KS show the 26-year-old was booked for rape at 3:43 AM on Sept. 7.

According to his booking sheet, he’s being held without bond at a local detention center. He’s listed at 6’1″ and 215 lbs.

In June, Randle was temporarily released from federal custody after being jailed for two years.

He was scheduled to return to the courts in August for sentencing of two crimes he admitted to, interference with a police office and battery.

Randle was convicted of multiple charges stemming from a housewarming party in February 2016: Aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, criminal threat and possession of marijuana.

He’s been in trouble with the law continuously since his release from the Cowboys in November 2015. He had been in trouble several times before the team finally cut ties with him, including a shoplifting arrest for stealing underwear and cologne out of a Dallas-area department store.

