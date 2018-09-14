Florence brought hurricane-force winds and life-threatening storm surge as it made landfall along the coast of North Carolina near Wrightsville Beach at 7:15 a.m. Friday. At that time, Florence was a Category 1 storm but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Storm chaser Brandon Clement captured multiple videos of the then-hurricane.

His video at the top of this story was taken in Wilmington, North Carolina where Hurricane Florence stripped the roofing from buildings, collapsed gas stations and snapped trees.

This next video shows destruction to parts of the dock and various boats in New Bern, also courtesy LSM Brandon Clement.

Video below shows huge waves and storm surge crashing into a structure in North Topsail Beach.

This next video below, taken by Mark Cogdell, shows a gas station on Market St. in Wilmington, North Carolina collapsing in Hurricane Florence's winds.

More storm surge can be seen outside a home in Belhaven, North Carolina in this video from Amy Johnson.

Here's video of New Bern, North Carolina where hundreds of people were trapped in flood waters.

The video below, taken in Wilmington, North Carolina, shows a large tree being split in half in Florence's winds.

