LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're still looking for the perfect gift for a loved one, skip the flowers and chocolate! The Kentucky Humane Society is making every dog-lover's dreams come true this Valentine's Day with puppy grams.

KHS will bring a puppy, flowers from Oberer's Florist and chocolate from Cellar Door to a loved one on February 14 for $150. They can also bring puppies to make entire offices happy.

For more information, contact Frank Hanlon at fhanlon@kyhumane.org or call 502-366-3355.